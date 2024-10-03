LAURION Announces President and CEO's Increased Stake in the Corporation and Provides Strategic Update

TORONTO - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, has exercised a total of 750,000 stock options since announcing her intention to do so on May 3, 2024, which further solidifies her commitment to LAURION's vision and potential long-term growth. The options were exercised in full prior to their respective expiry dates and have been reported on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI).

Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin exercised 500,000 stock options at $0.17 per share, which were set to expire on June 2, 2025, and then subsequently exercised an additional 250,000 stock options at $0.23 per share, which were set to expire on December 14, 2025, representing a total investment of $142,500 into LAURION.

Following the aforementioned transactions, Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin now directly or indirectly holds an aggregate of 17,221,306 common shares of LAURION, maintaining her position as the Corporation's largest shareholder.

Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin commented: "This significant personal investment reflects my ongoing confidence in LAURION's future and our strategic initiatives. As we advance our exploration efforts, particularly at the Ishkõday Project, I remain steadfast in my commitment to helping LAURION achieve long-term growth and deliver value for its shareholders."

Strategic Update

LAURION's principal focus is to maximize shareholder value by continuing to advance the Ishkõday Project while also exploring potential strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities. Specifically, LAURION's exploration and corporate objectives are primarily comprised of the following:

1. Advancing the Ishkõday Project

LAURION will continue its exploration and drilling initiatives on the Ishkõday mineralized trends, aiming to define and expand the project's potential resource base.

2. Roadmap to Resource Expansion



The Corporation is targeting an expansion of the Ishkõday Project mineral resources through planned drill programs, focusing on high-priority zones to enhance the overall 3D resource model.

3. Action Plan for 2024 and 2025 Exploration and Drilling



LAURION's technical team has outlined a robust exploration and drilling schedule for the remainder of 2024 and 2025, with a particular focus on gold-silver and base metal prospects within the Ishkõday Project land package.

4. Maximizing Mineral Potential



LAURION remains committed to capitalizing on its Ishkõday Project's mineralized zones, while continuing to refine the 3D geological model.

5. Exploring Strategic Opportunities



As part of its forward-looking strategy, LAURION is actively exploring opportunities that may be strategically beneficial to the Corporation and its stakeholders, including partnerships, divestitures or other potential significant transactions. These opportunities may accelerate the development timeline of the Ishkõday Project or generate immediate returns through a transaction while still maintaining LAURION's strong exploration focus. The Corporation will promptly issue a news release if and when any material change occurs.

LAURION's exploration plan for the remainder of 2024 and 2025 is designed to identify and maximize the mineral potential of the Ishkõday Project. LAURION works to maintain a strong treasury and is confident in its continuity to raise additional funds as needed in order to support the Corporation's exploration programs, growth and operational goals.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 267,821,735 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories. LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

