NeoTerrex Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance for the Valour Project Acquistion

Ottawa, October 3, 2024 - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its September 18, 2024 news release, it has received the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange relating to the option agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective September 13, 2024, pursuant to which the Company has been granted the right to acquire 50% of the title and interest in and to 32 mineral claims covering approximately 1,750 hectares located in the Province of Québec, Canada (the "Property"). 18 claims are owned by a non-related party and 14 claims are owned by Mathieu Stephens, President and CEO of NeoTerrex.

About NeoTerrex

The Company is currently advancing its prospective rare earths projects located in the province of Quebec with the majority of its projects located within or near areas with excellent infrastructure. Rare earths are critical in manufacturing high-tech products such as smartphones, electric vehicles, and wind turbines as well as to military applications. NeoTerrex is positioning itself to capitalize on the rare earths sector and its lack of any supply chain in North America, including exploration and development of new deposits.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to NeoTerrex's future plans, objectives or goals regarding the Agreement and the Property. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225392