Rackla Metals Defines a 550m wide Au-Bi talus Anomaly at BiTe Showing and Reports Latest Rock Sampling Results from the Grad Property, NWT

Vancouver - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company ") is pleased to provide the season-end results of the exploration program on the Grad Property in the Northwest Territories (NWT). The Grad Property was staked in July of this year following an initial prospecting program that identified prospective geology, alteration and mineralization. The 2024 program consisted of prospecting, rock, stream sediment and talus-fine sampling, an airborne geophysical survey and photogrammetry survey. The Property is shaping up to be an outstanding Reduced Intrusion-related Gold System (RIRGS) target that will require a significant focus during the 2025 exploration season.

The Grad Property is centered on the North Nahanni Pluton, a Cretaceous-aged, Mayo Suite felsic intrusion in the eastern Tombstone Gold Belt in the NWT. The pluton measures 1.8 by 1 km with a sizable, intensely altered, contact aureole expressed as hornfelsed and iron stained gossanous Earn Group sediments.

The key discovery in 2024 on the Grad Property was the BiTe zone. It is located at the southern exposure of the North Nahanni Pluton where a cliff face exibits intense silica-sericite alteration of the outcropping intrusive. Geological crews have observed a widespread array of sheeted auriferous quartz veins in the brittle carapace of the intrusion, particularly at the BiTe zone. This alteration hosts disseminated base metal sulfides and gold. Grab samples of the intrusive have graded over 2% bismuth with high tellurium and up to 92 g/t gold.

A talus line at the base of the cliff has returned multi-gram gold samples over 200 meters, with values as high as 7.5 g/t Au, within a broader interval of coincident gold-bismuth up to 550 meters wide, with bismuth values up to 2930 ppm.

Figure 1 - Talus line defining the BiTe zone across 550m, and initial discovery rock samples (squares).



The cliff is a steep face that rises some 400 m from the valley floor. Samples of the intrusive outcropping just above the scree slope have returned 1.8 g/t Au over a 38-meter channel sample. Results of grab samples of quartz/tourmaline veins cutting the intrusive have returned up to 15 g/t Au with over 9,000 ppm bismuth and 331 ppm tellurium. The geochemical signature of the BiTe showing is indicative of a robust RIRGS system. The results show a strong correlation of gold to tellurium and bismuth with correlation coefficients of 0.878 and 0.578, respectively. The Au-Bi-Te metal assemblage is an important characteristic of RIRGS deposits (1 Hart, 2007). The table below shows the top 18 gold values with associated bismuth and tellurium values.

Table 1 - Samples containing >1.0 g/t gold

Further prospecting and channel sampling conducted on the BiTe zone extended the silica-sericite alteration zone down to the base of the talus slope where two grab samples returned 11.4 and 1.83 g/t Au (Figure 2). Outside of the alteration zone, quartz-tourmaline sheeted and stockwork veining were tested for the first time and returned up to 6.8 g/t Au.

Figure 2 - BiTe zone chip-channel and rock sample gold values.



Chip channel samples of 1-2 meters highlighted the continuity of the gold mineralization within the alteration zone, with results up to 1.1 g/t Au over 2.5 meters and 1.0 g/t Au over 1.5 meters.

Figure 3 - Chip-channel sample within the alteration zone that returned 1.05 g/t Au and 219 ppm Bi over 2.5 meters.



Only a small portion of the property has been prospected, yet these results confirm the potential for economic mineralization at the BiTe zone.

A priority for the 2025 exploration program will be to delineate the extent of the BiTe zone with detailed structural mapping and additional channel sampling over the extent of the 550m long gold-bismuth anomaly. The results of this program will be used to define drill targets.

CEO Simon Ridgway stated, "An increasingly compelling RIRGS target is emerging at the BiTe zone. We are impressed with the strong geochemical correlation of gold with bismuth and tellurium in rock, chip-channel and talus-fine samples. These results would be considered impressive in any part of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Based on the results of our early exploration, we have greatly increased the size of our property around the BiTe zone and it will be our priority when the team returns to the field for more advanced exploration in 2025."

1 Hart, C.J.R., 2007, Reduced intrusion-related gold systems, in Goodfellow, W.D., ed., Mineral deposits of Canada: A Synthesis of Major Deposit Types, District Metallogeny, the Evolution of Geological Provinces, and Exploration Methods: Geological Association of Canada, Mineral Deposits Division, Special Publication No. 5, p. 95-112.

