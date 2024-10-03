Menü Artikel
Tonogold Posts Presentation Detailing the JAG Minerals Acquisition

15:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Highlights

  • TONOGOLD highlights the historic, low risk districts of uranium and vanadium production close to existing mineral production and processing.

  • The Company will seek to accelerate the exploration, development and production of these critically important minerals.

WOODLAND HILLS, October 3, 2024 - Tonogold Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:TNGL) ("TONOGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that it has posted a presentation on its website detailing the previously announced acquisition of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd. This acquisition is the culmination of 12 months of work by both the TONOGOLD and JAG teams and, TONOGOLD believes, will lead to a leader in the uranium industry.

The presentation can be accessed via this link: https://tonogold.com/corporate/presentation/

TONOGOLD CEO William Hunter stated: "We're pleased to be moving this transaction forward and look forward to operating these assets upon closing. The strategic importance of nuclear power in an increasingly electrified economy makes the assets uniquely attractive and we are very optimistic about the future of Uranium American Resources going forward."

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

William Hunter
Interim CEO Tonogold Resources Inc
M: +1 203 856 7285
E: bhunter@tonogold.com

SOURCE: Tonogold Resources, Inc.



SOURCE: Tonogold Resources, Inc.


Mineninfo

Tonogold Resources Inc.

Tonogold Resources Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A119B0
US8903082084
www.tonogold.com
