Field work in progress on the Gold Aquilon Property, Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Quebec

MONTREAL, Oct. 03, 2024 - The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce the execution of field work on the Aquilon gold property located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (Sumitomo). Mechanical stripping, mapping, channel sampling of outcrop, as well as rehabilitation of old trenches will be carried out over the next three weeks on targets resulting from the soil geochemical sampling survey (B horizon) completed last June. Most of these new targets, with a general north-south orientation, are in the western portion of the property, an area distinct from the one containing the main gold showings previously identified



This exploration program will help define drill targets that will be ready to be tested in early 2025

The ongoing exploration program is funded by Sumitomo, with Sirios as the operator. Sumitomo has the option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Aquilon project by making an investment of $14.8M (ref. press release of 12/19/2022).

About the Aquilon Project

The Aquilon gold property consists of 140 mineral claims covering an area of 68 km2. It is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, 10 km south of the Laforge-1 hydroelectric power station and is easily accessible by all-season roads. To date, 32 gold showings have been discovered on the property. Drill intercepts on the Aquilon project are among the highest gold grades reported in Quebec (source: Sigeom), which includes 12,906.5 g/t Au over 0.2 m (Lingo showing), 3,527.4 g/t Au over 0.4 m (Moman showing) and 133.67 g/t Au over 0.8 m (Fleur-de-Lys showing) (ref. press releases of 26/06/2008 and 19/01/2011). More information is available on the recently updated Aquilon Project web page at sirios.com/en/our-projects/aquilon.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources is a mining exploration company based in Quebec, focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

