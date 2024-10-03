Green Bridge Metals Corporation Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource for the South Contact Zone

Vancouver, October 3, 2024 - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CNSX:GRBM) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated August 25, 2024, it has filed on SEDAR+ an independently prepared National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource update and Technical Report on its South Contact Zone Property (the "Property") titled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024 (the "Report").

Highlights of this Report include:

Data verification has been completed by a qualified person through a site visit and sampling, historical assay and certificate checks, a review of the resource block model, and update of the mineral resource estimate (MRE") for titanium at the Titac South prospect. 45.1 million tonnes at 15% TiO2

Verification of historical drilling, assays and results reported for Cu, Ni, and PGE's at each of the four prospects; Wyman-Siphon, Skibo, Titac, and Boulder included in the Property.

David Suda President and CEO commented: "The completion and filing of this Technical Report is a significant step in our plans for the South Contact Zone Properties in Minnesota. The work completed by our third party qualified person derisks the historical nature of certain key data and again bolsters our confidence in daylighting opportunities at the property. We look forward to informing the market throughout Q4 2024 with our plans and progress."

For a discussion of the Company's data verification and QA/QC procedures, please see the Report, a copy of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of 5,710,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan. The RSUs, are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period.

Ajeet Milliard, Ph.D., CPG, Chief Geologist at Green Bridge Metals, is a qualified person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101standards and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosures in this press release.

The Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report has been prepared by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF GREEN BRIDGE METALS,

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.928-3101

investors@greenbridgemetals.com

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the Property along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the exploration and development of the Property and plans and progress for the Property .

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the exploration and development of the South Contact Zone Properties may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

