Onyx Gold Issues Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, October 4, 2024 - Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) ("Onyx Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") under the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company. An aggregate of 1,650,000 Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years. All of the Options are subject to vesting over the first 24 months. The Options are being issued following the Company's annual compensation review.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects (440 km2) in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. Onyx Gold also controls four properties totaling 227 km2 in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

On Behalf of Onyx Gold Corp.

"Brock Colterjohn"

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Onyx Gold Corp. website at www.onyxgold.com or contact:

Website: www.onyxgold.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-gold-corp/?viewAsMember=true

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OnyxGoldCorp

NOTE: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225666