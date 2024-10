Molten Metals Announces Completion of Asset Purchase Agreement with Military Metals Corp.

Vancouver - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT; FSE:Y44), announces that it has completed the sale of its West Gore Antimony Project, located in Nova Scotia, to Military Metals Corp. in consideration for a cash payment of $85,000, as originally announced on October 1, 2024.

