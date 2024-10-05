Dixie Gold Inc. - Financing Update

Vancouver - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DG)("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that further to its previously announced financing (see news release, Dixie Gold Inc. Announces Financing, dated August 22, 2024, the Corporation will be extending the closing deadline of the non-brokered financing (the "Financing") by an additional two weeks to October 18, 2024. Should the Corporation not proceed to close the Financing on or before this date, the Financing will be cancelled, without any additional disclosure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to completion or closing of the Financing, if any. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

