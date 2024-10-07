Perseus Mining September Quarter Investor Webinar

Perth, Oct. 07, 2024 - QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/October 7, 2024/ Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its September 2024 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday 23 October 2024.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday October 23, 2024



Perth - 6:00am



Sydney/Melbourne - 9:00am Canada: Tuesday October 22, 2024



Vancouver - 3:00pm



Toronto - 6:00pm UK: Tuesday October 22, 2024



London - 11:00pm





Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BC8L_01JRJ6j8B70p8CLsQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 876 6279 3489

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895





ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



CAPITAL STRUCTURE:



Ordinary shares: 1,376,196,513



Performance rights: 6,710,618



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2



437 Roberts Road



Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700



www.perseusmining.com DIRECTORS:



Rick Menell



Non-Executive Chairman



Jeff Quartermaine



Managing Director & CEO



Amber Banfield



Non-Executive Director



Elissa Cornelius



Non-Executive Director



Dan Lougher



Non-Executive Director



John McGloin



Non-Executive Director CONTACTS:



Jeff Quartermaine



Managing Director & CEO



jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com



Stephen Forman



Investor Relations



+61 484 036 681



stephen.forman@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media



+61 420 582 887



nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd62zQlg9x

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at www.perseusmining.com.



This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.