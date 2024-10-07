Mundoro Identifies Large-Scale Porphyry Targets in Timok Properties, Serbia and Corporate Update

Vancouver, October 7, 2024 - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified four highly prospective porphyry exploration targets at the Tilva Rosh prospect area on Mundoro's 100% owned licenses. These targets are shown in Figure 1 and include:

Tilva Rosh Valley: A 2 km x 2 km target area located at the junction of two significant fault structures, identified through geophysics, structural interpretation and geochemical data.

Tilva Rosh North: A 3 km x 1.5 km target featuring advanced surface alteration and increasing molybdenum grades at depth, indicating potential deeper sulfide-rich porphyry zones.

Tilva Rosh South: A deeper porphyry target identified through previous drilling, which demonstrated molybdenum anomalies at depth and porphyry style alteration zonation.

Tilva Rosh Bridge: A 2.3 km zone linking two lithocaps, with elevated copper-gold soil anomalies and geophysical indicators suggesting potential for porphyry system.

"These targets underscore the ongoing potential for further discoveries within the Timok Magmatic Complex. This reinforces our commitment to advancing these projects through strategic partnerships with companies seeking to explore in this well-established mining district, which continues to offer substantial opportunities for additional copper porphyry discoveries," commented Teo Dechev, CEO and President.

Discussion

The Tilva Rosh lithocap, covering approximately 16 square kilometers, is situated in the central part of the Timok Magmatic Complex, near the highly productive Bor and Cukaru Peki Mine Complexes. Through our exploration work, we have identified four promising target areas: Tilva Rosh Valley, Tilva Rosh North, Tilva Rosh South, and Tilva Rosh Bridge. These targets show similarities to the Bor and Cukaru Peki deposits, not only in geological features but also in mineralization styles, and alteration patterns that often signal the presence of porphyry and high-sulphidation epithermal ("HSE") systems.





Figure 1: Location Map of Targets with Geochemistry, Geophysics and Structural interpretation over Geology.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2408/225693_67f55086c4aa8994_001full.jpg

Tilva Rosh Valley

This 2 km x 2 km target area is centered on a significant fault system concealed beneath alluvial cover, identified through a combination of geophysical and structural interpretation. The area is a structurally significant dilation zone, which could trap mineralizing fluids, creating favorable conditions for porphyry development. Located just north of a 4 km-long lithocap, this area is likely the extension under cover of that lithocap, supported by the continuation of a demagnetized zone as indicated by geophysical surveys. Key porphyry indicators, including surface molybdenum anomalies, demagnetization, and structural interpretation, coupled with a new passive seismic survey, suggest potential for a porphyry-related system. Two drill holes have been designed to test for both porphyry and the associated high-sulphidation epithermal ("HSE") systems, guided by molybdenum anomalies, magnetics, and passive seismic data that align with the area's structural trends.

Tilva Rosh North

This expansive lithocap (4 km by 2 km) is characterized by advanced surface alteration, with argillic and albite-sericite-chlorite zones transitioning into anhydrite at depth. Increasing molybdenum grades to the north and deeper levels, along with magnetic highs within broader demagnetization zones, suggest potential for a sulfide-rich potassic zone in a deeper porphyry system. Traditional porphyry vectors such as A-type quartz-magnetite veinlets further support the potential for mineralization at depth. Two drill holes have been designed to test this area, targeting porphyry and related HSE systems using geophysical data, including magnetic highs and geochemical anomalies, which provide strong evidence for mineralization in this promising target.

Tilva Rosh South

The southern end of the lithocap presents a deeper target for porphyry systems, as near surface drilling has not fully explained the widespread surface alteration and high-grade mineralization from channel sampling which returned 12m @ 30.39 g/t Au and 171.27 g/t Ag. Molybdenum anomalies, both at the surface and along one hole previously drilled in this area, along with alteration zonation and A-type quartz-magnetite veinlets, are vectors pointing toward a deeper porphyry system. A single deep drill hole (FMSC18006) revealed extensive alteration, including hydrothermal breccia and potassic-altered diorite porphyry, indicating the potential for substantial mineralization at depth. One drill hole has been designed to further test this deeper potential, guided by these vectors and supported by geochemical, magnetic, and structural indicators from previous drilling.

Tilva Rosh Bridge

This 2.3 km corridor under agricultural land cover connects two key lithocaps, Markov Kamen North and Tilva Rosh South, and presents additional opportunities along this corridor for the discovery of an undercover porphyry system that may be driving these extensive lithocaps. Elevated copper-gold soil geochemistry and geophysical indicators, including a broad demagnetized zone suggest continuation of the alteration undercover. Two drill holes have been designed to test this area, focusing on the potential for porphyry-related mineralization.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information described in this Press Release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The scientific and technical information for this press release has been reviewed and approved by R. Jemielita, PhD, MIMMM, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and Chief Geologist to the Company.

Mundoro Engages Market Maker

Mundoro has engaged the services of DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DSMS") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The contract with DSMS is for a minimum of three months at two thousand five hundred dollars per month and will be renewed for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party with thirty days' notice.

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

