Stellar Africagold Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, October 7, 2024 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSXV: SPX) (the "Company" or "Stellar") announces that further to its news release dated September 18, 2024, Stellar has settled an aggregate of $135,600 in debt (the "Debt Settlement") with one arms length creditor and one non-arms length creditor to the Company, through the issuance of an aggregate of 2,712,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company will seek disinterested shareholder approval at an annual general and special shareholder's meeting prior to and as a condition of the issuance of a further 1,238,060 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share to settle the balance of $61,903.00 in debt owed to the non-arms length creditor.

All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period in accordance with Canadian Securities Law and the policies of the TSXV. The Debt Settlement remains subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

One Insider of the Company participated in the Debt Settlement and is a related party of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Related party involvement in the Debt Settlement constitutes a "related party transaction". The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) respectively, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Debt Settlement, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeds 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP1 and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP1.

The Company has its head officed in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration projects are the Company's recently granted, highly prospective 395.8 square kilometer Zuénoula gold exploration permit in Côte d'Ivoire and its advancing 82 square kilometre Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco for which the extension to the earn-in option is currently being negotiated with ONYHM, the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Morocco.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws in relation to debt settlements. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company.

