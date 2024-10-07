NEO Battery Materials Signs Joint Development Agreement with Fortune Global 500 Chemical Materials Company

Joint Development Agreement with Fortune Global 500 Chemical Materials Company Multi-Billion Annual Revenue Generation with 40,000+ Employees in Over 50 Countries

Developing Silicon Anode Products with Advanced Coating Materials and Methods To Enhance Structural Durability and Limit Battery Capacity Degradation

Intention to Commercialize Jointly Developed Silicon Anodes Based on Performance



TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 -- NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the Joint Development Agreement ("Agreement" or the "JDA") with a Fortune Global 500, multinational chemical materials company (the "JDA Partner"). The JDA Partner will remain confidential due to competitive strategy and protection of proprietary technologies.

Under the Agreement, NEO Battery Materials and the JDA Partner will jointly develop and enhance silicon anode materials with advanced chemical coatings and methods. Advanced chemical coatings will improve silicon's structural durability and limit undesirable reactions that decrease battery capacity during use. Based on the successful completion of development objectives, both parties intend to commercialize the jointly enhanced silicon anodes for EV lithium-ion batteries.

Mr. Spencer Huh, Director, President & CEO of NEO, commented, "We are deeply pleased to announce this major business milestone of signing NEO's first JDA with a well-respected, global chemicals company. With multi-billions in annual recurring revenue, the JDA Partner has deep experience in the chemicals space and operates in over 50 countries with over 40,000 employees. We are further excited to optimize our silicon anode products with unique technologies offered by major partners within the industry. Synergies with our JDA Partner are expected to generate unmatched battery performance compared to state-of-the-art products."

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

