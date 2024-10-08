Bathurst Metals Corp. Completes Additional Detailed Soil Sampling at Peerless Project in Goldbridge, B.C., Adds new Advisory Board Member and Sets Options

Vancouver - (October 8, 2024) - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV: BMV, OTC: BMVVF) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") - Bathurst Metals Corp. has completed additional detailed soil sampling in areas known to host highly anomalous gold in soil results and has added Mr. Ryan Yanch to the Advisory Board.

Peerless Project

Based on the successful definition of highly anomalous, soil-in-soil results at the newly discovered Gamma Zone posted on our September 24, 2024 news release the company has completed evaluating an additional four locations known to contain side spaced, highly anomalous gold-in-soil anomalies.

These highly anomalous gold-in-soil areas were selected based on containing similar lithological and structural settings to known gold deposits in area. In particular, being in very close proximity to thrusted ultramafics where there are later cross cutting brittle-ductile structures.

More soil sampling will be undertaken at a later date as many similar, highly prospective areas require additional fieldwork. All soil samples have now been submitted for analysis; results are pending.

Addition of Ryan Yanch to the Advisory Board

Mr. Yanch has worked in the public markets as a registered trader, and marketing consultant for public companies for over 12 years. Mr. Yanch has also co-founded two marketing agencies and he is currently President of the marketing company, Guerilla Capital

Incentive Stock Options

The Company has granted Mr. Yanch 200,000 incentive stock options which have a ten-year term at an exercise price of $0.05 per option share.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P. Geo is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has verified and approved the scientific information included in this news release for dissemination.

