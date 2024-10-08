SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces that Military Metals Entered into an LOI to Acquire Two Antimony and One Tin Property in the European Union

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2024 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") SKRR is pleased to announce that Military Metals Corp. (CSE:MILI) ("Military Metals") has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% ownership of 1458205 B.C. Ltd., a private company holding three brownfield projects in Slovakia. The acquisition, if completed, includes two antimony-focused properties and one tin project, all located within the European Union. The assets include the Trojarova Antimony Project and the Medvedi Tin Project, both containing historical resources dating back to the Soviet era. Military Metals stated that they aim to finalize a definitive agreement and close the potential acquisition by the end of October 2024. See Military Metals' news release dated October 7, 2024 for further information.

Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR, stated:

"This is positive news for the shareholders of SKRR. SKRR holds 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of Military Metals that were acquired as consideration for the sale of the Manson Bay Gold project in Saskatchewan that was completed in August 2024."

Antimony, a critical component for battery technology, advanced military systems, and other industrial applications, is in high demand globally. As recognized by the United States, European Union, and other leading economies, antimony is classified as a critical mineral. With much of the world's antimony reserves concentrated in China, Russia, and Tajikistan, Military Metals sees an opportunity to enhance Western access to this essential resource.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to Military Metals' proposed transaction and acquisition of a target company and certain prospective mineral properties, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.