Manuel Peiffer Joins Cartier Board of Directors

VAL-D'OR, Québec, Oct. 08, 2024 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) ("Cartier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 7th the board of directors appointed Manuel Peiffer, as an independent director of the Company.

Mr. Manuel Peiffer, based in Belgium, has over 20 years experience in financial management, investor support, wealth management, precious metals, as well as private equity. His work has led him developing strong organizational skills as well as customer service and investor relations skills. He is currently Relationship Manager at GVS Financial Solutions in Frankfurt (Germany). His experience as a financial advisor has developed a solid network of investors in Europe. He has also been a private investor in the precious metals sector for over 10 years.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Peiffer as a new member of the Board of Directors. Manuel brings experience in financial management and analysis, investor support as well as a strong network of investors, professional and business relations in Europe. He joins our efforts to continue to advance and enhance the value of the company," commented Daniel Massé, Chairman of the Board.

In accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, Cartier announces a total of 300,000 incentive options have been granted to Mr. Peiffer. The options' exercise price is $0.08 per share, and they are exercisable for five years from the date of issue.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration Company based in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada. The Company's projects are located in Quebec, which consistently ranks among the world's best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship project which consists of the Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

For more information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com



