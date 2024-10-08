Copper Fox Retains Quantec to Complete Geophysical Survey on Sombrero Butte Porphyry Copper Project

Calgary, October 8, 2024 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company"), and its 100% owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Sombrero Butte Co. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to announce that it has retained Quantec Geosciences USA Inc. ("Quantec") to complete a project wide deep penetrating DCIP [direct current induced polarization] and MT [magnetotelluric] geophysical survey on its Sombrero Butte project located approximately three (3) kilometers (km) south of the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit in the historic Bunker Hill Mining District, Arizona.

Elmer B. Stewart, President & CEO of Copper Fox commented "Copper Fox is pleased to have retained Quantec to assist in our Sombrero Butte exploration activities that are focused on advancing the project to the drill ready stage. We opted to use the ORION 3D SWATH DCIP & MT configuration based on our previous experience on our Eaglehead and Mineral Mountain porphyry copper projects. The planned survey is expected to complement the reconnaissance style 2015 TITAN DCIP survey by expanding geophysical coverage and providing high resolution resistivity and chargeability imaging of two porphyry copper targets located within the Sombrero Butte project. The MT portion of the survey is expected to provide resistivity information to depths of 2,000 meters (m). This information can help in targeting nearer surface features by highlighting deeper conductive roots within the porphyry systems."

Survey Parameters

The planned DCIP survey utilizing the ORION 3D SWATH configuration consists of seven N-S oriented lines, covering approximately 21.9km (Figure-1). Survey line spacing is 400m with data line spacing at 200m utilizing a Pole-Dipole-Dipole array configuration. The MT survey is to be completed on the same lines as the ORION 3D SWATH survey using a 12-hour continuous sampling period. The survey has been spilt into two phases with completion of Phase II contingent on results of Phase I. The project is estimated to cost in the order of US$300,000 and is expected to get underway mid-October. Approvals for the Plan of Operations to complete the survey have been received from the Arizona State Land Department and the Bureau of Land Management.





Figure-1: Survey plan map for proposed ORION SWATH DCIP and MT survey (survey lines outlined in red).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/225907_4c20ccd5d437390b_001full.jpg

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, AZ, the 100% interest in the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding advancing the project to the drill ready stage; expanding the geophysical coverage to two porphyry copper targets; and targeting nearer surface features.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and the reliability of historical reports. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the planned geophysical surveys may not be completed as expected or at all; the survey may not produce the information required for determining drill targets; financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

