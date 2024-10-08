Trigon Further Expands Mineralized Zones at Kombat Mine, Namibia  Intersects 5 Metres at 11.21% Cu and 117.89 g/t Ag

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM, OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of drilling from recent underground drilling at Shaft 1 at levels 3 and 5 at the Kombat mine. These holes were intended as confirmation but have significantly increased the grade and extended the known mineralization in the zone (see Figure 1 and 2). The holes targeted orebodies adjacent to historic workings and close to existing development thus allowing for near-term mining as Trigon ramps up and focuses solely on underground operations.

Figure 1: Drill Core from KWO-217 -- Depiction of massive bornite with traces of chalcopyrite, occurring in a weak zone possible fault zone. (Photo: Business Wire)

Highlights - Level 3 (105 metres from surface)

KWO-217: 5 metres at 11.21% Cu and 117.89 g/t Ag

KWO-218: 8 metres at 2.55% Cu and 18.65 g/t Ag

KWO-221: 9 metres at 3.93% Cu and 56.13 g/t Ag

Highlights - Level 5 (120 metres from surface)

KWO-194: 2 metres at 4.36% Cu and 22.27 g/t Ag

KWO-198: 4 metres at 2.83% Cu and 49.75 g/t Ag

Drillholes KWO-217, KWO-218 and KWO-221 were drilled on the South-Eastern margin of the sublevel 3.1, about 105m from surface where they all intercepted significant intercepts of mineralization between 8 metres and 16 metres to the North-East, South-West of their closest historical intercepts. Similarly, drillholes KWO-194 and KWO-198 were drilled on the Southern margin of the Level 5, about 150m from surface where multiple intercepts found between 80 metres and 84 metres to the East-West from their nearest historical intercepts (refer to Figure 3 and 4).

Jed Richardson, CEO and Executive Chairman of Trigon Metals, commented, "Even with 45 years of mining history at Kombat, the deposit continues to surprise us with new high-grade ore -- even adjacent to old developments. There is tremendous value in this mine yet to be realized in our market capitalization."

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Trigon's VP Exploration, adds, "We are very excited about the grade we are intersecting in these holes as we forecast that the grade increases with depth, and these results are the confirmation of the prediction. Higher grade, together with the current high copper price make us very confident of a great future for the mine."

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC)

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance / quality control (QA / QC) program following E2941 ? 21 Standard Practices for Extraction of Elements from Ores and Related Metallurgical Materials by 4 acid Digestion with ICPOES finish. Drill core was sent to an independent laboratory, African Laboratory Specialists Namibia ("ALS"), for analysis. ALS is an independent laboratory, located in Kombat, Namibia. Core samples were prepared using the ASTM procedures. Sample size: 3 kg, crushed split to 250g weighed sample (+/- 0.5000g).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, Pr.Sci.Nat. (400274/04), FSAIMM, the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Notes

