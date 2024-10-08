Peabody to Host Presentation Providing Enhanced Details about Centurion, the Company's Premium Hard Coking Coal Cornerstone Asset

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2024 - On Monday, October 14, 2024, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will host a presentation providing enhanced detail about the development of Centurion, the Company's premium hard coking coal cornerstone asset located in Australia's Bowen Basin. A conference call with management is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Monday, October 14, 2024. Following the formal presentation, time will be set aside for questions.
Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data, will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com prior to the call.
Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:
U.S./North America Toll Free
1-866-250-8117
International Toll
1-412-317-6011
Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit www.PeabodyEnergy.com.
Contact: Karla Kimrey ir@peabodyenergy.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-host-presentation-providing-enhanced-details-about-centurion-the-companys-premium-hard-coking-coal-cornerstone-asset-302269438.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!