Peabody to Host Presentation Providing Enhanced Details about Centurion, the Company's Premium Hard Coking Coal Cornerstone Asset

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2024 - On Monday, October 14, 2024, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will host a presentation providing enhanced detail about the development of Centurion, the Company's premium hard coking coal cornerstone asset located in Australia's Bowen Basin. A conference call with management is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Monday, October 14, 2024. Following the formal presentation, time will be set aside for questions.

Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data, will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com prior to the call.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S./North America Toll Free 1-866-250-8117 International Toll 1-412-317-6011

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel.

Contact:

Karla Kimrey

ir@peabodyenergy.com

