Vizsla Copper Identifies Strong Copper-in-soil Anomaly At Poplar South

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2024 - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a soil geochemical survey at its Poplar South target area on the Poplar project (the "Poplar Project" or "Poplar") in central BC (Figure 1). The Poplar project is also home to the porphyry-related Poplar copper and gold deposit.

HIGHLIGHTS

Broad multi-element soil geochemical anomaly identified at Poplar South

Copper, molybdenum and silver soil geochemical anomalies are coincident with geological and airborne geophysical targets

Induced Polarization (IP) ground geophysical surveying is currently underway

"The Poplar South target area is one of the most compelling copper exploration targets I've ever come across," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "With the current high (and rising) copper prices, this is the right time to be adding Poplar South to our portfolio of highly prospective drill-ready targets."

"At Poplar South we're seeing anomalies from many datasets overlapping in one place," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "Alteration mapping, airborne geophysical surveys, historical drilling results plus the new soil geochemistry results all point to one large, discrete target area at Poplar South. An IP geophysical survey is underway and represents the final piece of the puzzle to refine the drilling plan."

The Soil Survey

The Poplar South target area is characterized by a broad, approximately 8 by 2 kilometer zone of quartz, sericite and pyrite (phyllic) alteration observed along local road-cuts and sparse outcrop at higher elevations on ridge tops (Figure 2, see News Release dated August 12, 2024). Zones of strong epidote-chlorite-magnetite alteration locally crop out near the valley bottom, proximal to the strongest geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Recently completed airborne geophysical surveys, including MobileMT in 20231 and high-resolution magnetics in 2024, suggest the possible presence of porphyry-related mineralization concealed by glacial tills within the broad alteration zone. Historical shallow and sparse drilling in 1995 near the highest priority area intersected 67.1 meters of 0.18% copper (drill hole 95-5, Figure 2)2. The percussion drill hole reportedly intersected potassically altered intrusive rocks with quartz veining, pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite mineralization throughout its length, interpreted to represent mineralization proximal to a previously unknown porphyry center.

The new soil geochemical results reported herein further demonstrate the strong prospectivity of the Poplar South target area as shown by the strong coincident soil geochemical responses of copper, molybdenum and silver over the main area of interest (Figures 3, 4 and 5). The main copper-in-soil anomaly (Figure 3) is approximately 1,200 meter long by 800 meter wide and contains values up to 1,200 ppm (0.12%) copper.

A total of 1,370 B-horizon soil samples were collected this summer over a 4.6 kilometer long portion of the alteration zone. Samples were collected at 50 meter intervals along survey lines spaced 200 meter apart.

The Project

The 44,200 hectare Poplar project in central BC covers Mesozoic aged arc-related volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks considered prospective for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. In addition to the Poplar South target area, the project also hosts the Poplar deposit, a near-surface porphyry-related copper and gold deposit, which contains close to 2 billion pounds of copper and 750,000 ounces of gold3 (indicated and inferred mineral resources, Table 1).

The Next Steps

The Company is currently completing an IP geophysical survey across most of the Poplar South target area. The survey is designed to detect and characterize sulphide mineralization commonly present in porphyry-related mineral systems. Results from the IP survey will be used to further refine a core drilling program planned for the first half of 2025. The IP results will be reported once the survey is complete and the data are interpreted.

Table 1 - Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for the Poplar Deposit3

Class Tonnes (Mt) Grade Metal



Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (Mlbs) Au (Koz) Ag (Koz) Indicated 152.3 0.32 0.09 2.58 1,091 430 12,640 Inferred 139.3 0.29 0.07 4.95 903 320 22,180

Notes:



*Above a cutoff of 0.2% Cu

** source - see Reference 3 below

Figure 1 - Poplar Project

Figure 2 - Poplar South Target Area

Figure 3 - Copper in B-Horizon Soils at Poplar South

Figure 4 - Molybdenum in B-Horizon Soils at Poplar South

Figure 5 - Silver in B-Horizon Soils at Poplar South

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. The historical Poplar mineral resource is considered relevant, as it was recently prepared for Universal Copper in 2021 using practices that are generally standard in the industry3. It was created with ordinary kriging of composited grades into a 3D block model. An independent qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Poplar historical estimate as a current mineral resource for Vizsla Copper Corp. and therefore, the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

References

Henneberry, T.R. (2024), Data acquisition and processing report, Helicopter Borne MobileMT Electromagnetic and Magnetic Survey, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 41614, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris Wagner, D. (1995), Soil sampling and percussion drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24109, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris Ashton, P.E. and Robb, W. (2021), Technical Report 2021 Update on the Poplar Deposit, Omineca Mining Division British Columbia, https://sedarplus.ca

