Decade Completes 2024 Drill Program on the Del Norte Property in Order to Fulfill Commitment to Earn a 55% Working Interest

Stewart, October 8, 2024 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has completed the 2024 drill program at the Del Norte project within the 'Golden Triangle area" of BC. The property is located 34 km east of Stewart in the Skeena Mining Division. The property consists of 13 mineral tenures (claims) covering 5830 hectares in which the Company had the right to earn up to a 55 % interest. To earn this interest, the Company had to incur $4,000,000 in expenditures in a 5 year period and make option payments. All payments have been made and in excess of $4,000,000 in exploration has been spent. Decade has the right to earn an additional 20% by placing the property into production.

The Del Norte project covers an eight-kilometre-long north-south mineralized belt that hosts multiple gold showings in the same geological environment as the Eskay Creek gold mine. Significantly, three gold-bearing streams intersect the property; namely Nelson, Del Norte and Willoughby Creeks with Nelson Creek supporting a gold placer mining operation in the 1930s.

Drilling was completed from a drill station built on a narrow ridge to test the down dip extension of the K-Zone (Kosciuszko Zone/ SP) that has been explored by a few holes and several trenches in previous programs. The zone mineralization is associated with quartz veins and breccias which are spatially restricted to felsic packages of rocks. The felsic volcanics are located stratigraphically at the same geological horizon as that hosting the Eskay Creek deposit.

In total, 12 holes totalling 2,014.5 m of NQ sized core were completed with 1 lost before encountering the mineralization. Drill holes were approximately 200 m long using an A-5 drill capable of drilling at low angle dips to hit the zone. Holes were drilled to test beneath the 2002 and 2006 drilling and trenching programs. The drill holes tested 200 m below the 2002 and 2006 work along approximately 50 m of strike length. The photo below shows the ridge upon which the pad was constructed.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/225951_35b8e5fcf4838bbe_001full.jpg

The previous work for the zone is summarized below:

The following results were obtained In 2002 and 2006 trenching on the K-zone:

Year of Trenching Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t 2002 10 6.14 630.86 2006 15 3.93 267.59

The 2002 sampling was 50 m downhill from the 2006 sampling which was above the 2002 drilling. With the recent ablation of the glacial ice, more of the K-zone is exposed below the 2002 sampling which was the focus of the 2024 exploration. Work was focused on expanding the drill results obtained below:

Drill hole Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t 2002-01 31.3 3.57 192.3 2002-02 32.9 4.59 176.7 2002-03 23.4 7.64 277.3

Except for DDH-DN-24-1 (which deviated and broke to surface), all holes encountered the K-zone at the sediment-felsic volcanic contact. The zone is marked by faulted and brecciated sediment, sheared and silicified dacite ash tuffs and dacitic dykes that are variably silicified with chalcedonic quartz, vuggy quartz with small crystals in the vugs and blue-grey quartz with pyrite-sphalerite-galena-tetrahedrite mineralization.









Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/225951_figure2.jpg

The above photo shows the complex nature of the zone across at least 10 m in DDH-DN-2024-11.





Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/225951_figure3.jpg

The photo above shows the zone in DDH-DN-2024-11 with quartz veins carrying minor sphalerite-galena and pyrite. Historic exploration obtained significant gold-silver values in the zone in spite of low sulphide values noted in this work. (Note: this does not imply that the 2024 drilling will obtain the same tenor of values).

In addition to the main 10 m wide zone along the zone of thrusting, mineralized splays sub-parallel to the K-zone were also noted. These may correlate with a 1 m wide quartz-sulphide stockwork noted along surface to the NE of the K-zone.

The photo below shows quartz from the zone in DDH-DN-2024-3 with light brown sphalerite and minor galena.





Figure 4



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/225951_35b8e5fcf4838bbe_004full.jpg

All holes have been logged and cutting is being completed.

E. Kruchkowski, P. Geo. President of the Company states: "The Company is very pleased to have completed their earn-in for the very large and significant Golden Triangle property. There are numerous zones on this property that offer the potential for large mineral deposits. In addition, the Company is excited with the verification of the K-zone persisting to depth along widths seen at surface. The sub-parallel mineralized splays offer expanded exploration targets in the area of the K-zone. The Company wishes to thank Hy-Torque Diamond Drilling for completing the program through adverse weather conditions."

Cut core samples have been sent to MSA Labs in Terrace for sample preparation and then for analysis in their Langley BC facilities.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

