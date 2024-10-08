Royal Gold Provides Update on Q3 2024 Stream Segment Sales and Details for Release of Q3 2024 Results

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 53,800 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs)1 comprised of approximately 40,700 ounces of gold, 688,200 ounces of silver and 1,400 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 (the "third quarter"). The Company had approximately 17,000 ounces of gold, 219,100 ounces of silver, and 400 tonnes of copper in inventory at September 30, 2024.

RGLD Gold AG's average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the third quarter were $2,459 per ounce, $29.10 per ounce and $9,141 per tonne ($4.15 per pound), respectively. Cost of sales was approximately $506 per GEO for the third quarter. Cost of sales is specific to the Company's streaming agreements and is the result of the Company's purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.

Royal Gold's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, followed by a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Mountain Time). The call will be webcast and archived on the Company's website for a limited time. Third Quarter 2024 Call Information: Dial-In 833-470-1428 (U.S.); toll free Numbers: 833-950-0062 (Canada); toll free 929-526-1599 (International) Access Code: 506691 Webcast URL: www.royalgold.com under Investors, Events & Presentations

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned interests on 175 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

1 GEOs are calculated as Royal Gold's revenue divided by the average London PM gold fixing price for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of $2,474 per ounce.

