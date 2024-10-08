Flow Metals Expands Gold Model and Drill Plan

Vancouver, October 8, 2024 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to update on the Yukon Sixtymile gold project. The project is a road accessible hard rock quartz claim covering 66.4 square kilometres at the Alaska-Yukon border, 65 kilometres west of Dawson City in the traditional territory of the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation.

Highlights:

Prime district position connecting four (4) gold producing placer creeks

In place infrastructure with upgraded roads and airstrip

Detailed geological and structural mapping of 9 km gold bearing thrust fault zone

New 4 km deformation corridor

Leapfrog Geo 3D model with planned drill targets

Permit upgrade to a 10-year Class 3 advanced exploration license

Figure 1: Updated geological and structural map 2024



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/225870_ae8ec7fb84d61b9e__009.jpg

Prospecting Program 2024

The team completed the late summer ground program, aimed at identifying prospective deformation and quartz veining across the 9-kilometre thrust fault corridor at Sixtymile. D4 deformation is associated with gold mineralization at the related neighboring Klondike and White Gold districts. D4 deformation was identified in bands spanning from the southern edge of the property at Bedrock creek to the north side of the property at Glacier creek. The team also identified a second D4 deformation corridor upstream of the main thrust fault zone with favorable quartz veining at Bedrock, and Miller creeks with elevated Au in soil samples along the ridge between them.

The program was based at the Glacier Creek placer camp. Six zones along the 9-kilometre target were sampled, prioritizing quartz veins with visible sulphides in deformation. 20 rock samples were sent to MS-Analytical and assay results are pending. Structural measurements, ground VLF surveys and lithological mapping were conducted during the exploration program to refine the geological map and model.

Sixtymile exhibits all the indications of the presence of a significant fault controlled orogenic gold system including widespread deformation and alteration patterns, extensive sulphide and gold bearing quartz veins, kilometer-scale, highly anomalous gold-in-soil anomalies and significant free gold accumulation in local drainage systems (placer).

President's Message

"The recent surface program has demonstrated a large prospective geological setting, tracing known structures at Sixtymile. Building on successful drilling in the Kenecott and Layfield zones, widespread evidence of D4 deformation offers further insight into the search for high-grade zones within the mineralized fault system. Sixtymile shares several geological similarities, including greenschist facies metamorphism, structural deformation, and the quartz vein-hosted nature of the gold with neighboring orogenic projects in the White Gold and Klondike districts. Notably, in both districts placer gold mining led to the discovery of substantial lode gold systems." - Scott Sheldon

Geological Interpretation + Drill Target Generation

The new Leapfrog Geo geological model is a compilation of both historical and recent work at Sixtymile. Leapfrog Geo is a powerful 3D software designed to assist in targeting newly mapped and known structures within the 9-kilometre thrust fault zone across the property. The program interpolates between known data points and enhances targeting by adding geological and structural constraints to the models. Based on previous drilling, the Company has targeted three areas as high priority for diamond drilling in 2025:





Figure 2: Leapfrog Geo 3D model of Easter Egg zone and proposed step-out drill fans in yellow. (high resolution image)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/225870_ae8ec7fb84d61b9e_010full.jpg

1 Easter Egg Zone: Following up on previous high- and medium-grade gold intercepts, the focus on favorable dip orientations to fully penetrate the gold-bearing deformation zone while maximizing the number of quartz veins intercepted. Historical diamond drilling identified two gold bearing structures up to 42m in drill width and 1.01g/t Au. Narrow high-grade zones within these structures highlight a nugget effect with results up to 18.1g/t Au over 0.5m.

2 Gold Split Zone: Drilling at this zone in the 80's was conducted west of the east dipping gold bearing structure. Diamond drilling on the east side of the soil anomalies has yielded the best results to date on the project. The gold split zone has historic gold in soil anomalies of up to 1180 ppb Au and drilling intercepts of up to 8 g/pt over 10m.

3 Glacier Creek: The recent field season identified intense D3 and D4 deformation as well as marker hematite-fuchsite bearing lithological units at Glacier creek associated with historical grab samples grading up to 6.2g/t Au. These units have been identified within the main deformation corridor at both the Easter Egg and Gold Split zones. The lithological units have been found with discrete coarse-grained placer deposits both at Glacier Creek (downstream of the target) and Bedrock Creek. Gold in the placer deposits show minimal signs of river erosion and is often still encased in weathered sulphides.

Historical results have not been verified by the Company but are believed to be generally indicative of the potential for gold endowment at the targets.

The project permitting process is progressing towards the Class 3 permit in 2025. The advanced permit will allow larger drilling programs over a 10-year period. The submission is in the Adequacy Review stage with the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB). The Company is currently permitted to drill through a Class 1 permit with limitations on heavy machinery, new road construction and total drill holes.

Qualified Person

Gordon Gibson, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a mining exploration company focused on advancing two 100% owned road access projects in established mining districts. Sixtymile is a Yukon gold project in the Sixtymile district and New Brenda is a copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry project in British Columbia's Quesnel terrane.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties, future production, reserve potential, and events or developments that the Company expects. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance, they will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the terms and completion of the Offering, the renouncement of exploration expenditures and use of proceeds. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws. There are several risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225870