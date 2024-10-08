Medaro Announces Exploration Plans for Its Yurchison Uranium Property

Vancouver, October 8, 2024 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its exploration plans for a winter program at its Yurchison Uranium property located in Saskatchewan. The program is anticipated to commence within the next 45 days.

Geological prospecting, mapping, and sampling of the various rock types located on the property will be aided by ground radiometric surveying using handheld gamma-ray spectrometers and scintillometers. The primary goals of the field program will be to determine the hose-rock and/or structural control of previous identified radioactive mineral occurrences, explain the surficial expression (if any) of the VTEM conductors, and ultimately locate additional zones of uranium mineralization and/or radioactivity along prospective zones.

The Yurchison property lies approximately 95 km south of Rabbit Lake and McClean Lake uranium mines, along the southeastern boundary of the Athabasca Basin. The Yurchison project area is accessible via Highway 905, an all-weather highway that runs through the middle of the Property. Access to the south-west and north-east areas of the Property would be accomplished with a helicopter.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8279/225886_5907e00924c23b24_001full.jpg

Commenting on this start of the program Medaro Mining's CEO Michael Mulberry said, "We are excited to launch this program at our Yurchison Lake project. Our earlier exploration work, including the discovery of Uranium indicators, has provided us with targets and look to expand on them. This program represents a critical next step in advancing the project as we work towards unlocking its full potential. The Athabasca Basin region is known for its rich mineral resources, and we are optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

CEO & Director

About the Company

The Company is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; Darlin, Rapide and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec; and Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin Saskatchewan. The Company owns 100% of the current Lac Lamotte claim block. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Program's composition and the timing thereof are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225886