Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 - Franco-Nevada Corp. announced today that it will report its third quarter 2024 results as follows:





Third Quarter 2024 Results Release: November 6th after market close Conference Call and Webcast: November 7th 8:00 am ET Dial-in Numbers: Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154 International: 437-900-0527 Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join

the conference call by phone without operator assistance.

Participants will receive an automated call back after

entering their name and phone number): https://bit.ly/4exPJFh Webcast: www.franco-nevada.com Replay (available until November 14th): Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345 International: 289-819-1450 Passcode: 19672#

For more information, please visit our website at www.franco-nevada.com.

