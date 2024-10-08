/C O R R E C T I O N from source -- Metallis Resources Inc./

In the news release, METALLIS ANNOUNCES $750,000 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT, issued 07-Oct-2024 by Metallis Resources Inc. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "METALLIS ANNOUNCES $750,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT'' rather than "METALLIS ANNOUNCES $750,000 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2024 - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (the "Company" or "Metallis") announces a non-brokered placement (the "Financing") of up to $750,000. The Financing will consist of up to 5.77 million units at a price of $0.13 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant, each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.18 per share for a 3-year period.

Shares issued on closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the private placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and final acceptance by the TSXV.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used for field exploration work at the Company's Kirkham and Greyhound Properties and for general corporate purposes.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration for gold, copper and silver on its flagship 100%-owned Kirkham Property in Canada, situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle, and on its recently acquired Greyhound Property, a gold/silver/antimony target in Idaho, USA.

Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Fiore Aliperti"

Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

Web: www.metallisresources.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of numerous factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX-V Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

