Molten Metals Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Vancouver - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT; FSE:Y44) announces that, further to its news release dated October 3, 2024, effective at the opening of trading on October 11, 2024 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every ten pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company's name and trading symbols will remain unchanged.

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 2,651,428 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible instruments will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered holders with instructions on how to exchange existing DRS statements or share certificate(s) for new DRS statements or share certificate(s).

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed Corporate Secretary Molten Metals Corp. 778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

