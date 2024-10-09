Sasquatch Resources Reports Results from 528 kg Sorting Test of Waste-Rock at Mount Sicker

VANCOUVER, October 9, 2024 - Sasquatch Resources Corp. (CSE:SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from a 528kg sorting test-run of waste rock from Sasquatch's Mount Sicker Property performed by Tomra Systems ASA in Germany ("Tomra"), and further analyzed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, Canada ("ALS").

Sasquatch released the results of a systematic sampling program covering the majority of its waste-rock area at Mount Sicker on March 27, 2024. The results from 97 samples taken averaged 1.86 g/t gold, 48.6 g/t silver, 1.22% copper and 3.05% zinc. From these results, Sasquatch and Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI") have begun to explore the possibility of utilizing a mobile, closed-loop crushing and sorting system to extract and separate high-sulphide material in the waste rock, which could then be shipped off-site for further processing. In furtherance of this, the Company took a further 528 kg sample from four separate locations within the waste-rock area and shipped it to the Tomra test-lab in Germany. The sample was run through the same sorting apparatus expected to be used if the project proceeds on a larger scale, the Tomra COM Tertiary XRT unit.

This sorting technology would scan waste rocks using X-ray transmittance (XRT) sensors to identify and sort high-density, high-sulphide material classified as contaminant rocks from low-density clean rocks. The clean rocks will contain very low-sulphide and contaminant content making them chemically stable and suitable for reclamation.

Resulting high-grade material from the sorting process was lab tested by ALS to gain a better understanding for the grades and volumes expected to be shipped off Mount Sicker for further processing.

Overall, 58% of the coarse material was accepted as "high-grade". The separated high-grade material from the 528 kg sample, when tested by ALS, returned values of 6.43 g/t gold, 180 g/t silver, 4.92% copper, 8.70% zinc and 0.69% lead. Results from the entire waste-pile are expected to vary significantly, and there will be pockets that reflect higher and lower head grades for the sorter, which in turn will impact the grade results for the accepted material, as well as the overall percentage of accepted material. However, this 528 kg test sample, collected from four different areas within the waste pile, provides a good starting point from which some further assumptions and adjustments can be made. If the project proceeds, it is assumed that the sorting process can make technical adjustments in the field to account for feed material that appears to have higher or lower starting head grades, which should optimize the efficiency of the sorting process.

Sasquatch's CEO Pete Smith commented, "We are very excited about these results, which further demonstrate substantial economic potential in the waste-rock at Mount Sicker. Historically high cut-offs for mining activity and resulting high grades left behind in the waste-rock, normal for mines that were active so long ago, combined with new sorting technologies that can further separate remaining high-sulphide material from low-grade waste, may provide us an opportunity to generate substantial value from the waste-rock that has been left behind, as well as dramatically improve environmental and safety conditions at Mount Sicker. Further work is ongoing, including detailed metallurgy of the sorted material which will help inform us of potential future processing partners and terms. We have thus far been receiving overwhelmingly positive local support, and our permitting process is underway, and we expect to be providing further updates on all fronts throughout the fall."

Qualified Person

Brent Hilscher, P.Eng., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release. He has verified the information disclosed by reviewing all of the test results, and there were no limits on the verification process. Further scientific or technical information respecting the Mount Sicker Property is based on an independent geological report titled "Technical Report for the Mount Sicker Property" (an NI 43-101 compliant report) dated May 15, 2022 prepared by Mr. Jacques Houle, P.Eng.

About the Company

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at psmith@sasquatchresources.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030.

