Stellar Africagold Completes Satellite Survey and Begins Surface Exploration at Zuenoula Gold Permit, Cote D'ivoire

VANCOUVER, BC - (TheNewswire - October 9, 2024) Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSXV: SPX) (the "Company" or "Stellar") is pleased to announce that it has completed a comprehensive review of satellite imagery covering the Company's 395.8 square kilometers Zuénoula Gold Permit in Côte d'Ivoire. A concentration of artisanal mining activities that appear to align with high densities of lineaments were identified reinforcing the prospectivity of the identified gold-mineralized target areas which will be the focus of ground exploration activities including a program of community engagement meetings and a preliminary site visit underway now which will be followed by a mapping and sampling survey over areas of interest.

Zuénoula Geology Favourable to Gold Mineralization

The Zuénoula gold exploration permit, which spans a significant area totalling 395.8 square kilometers, is situated at a critical geological juncture between granitoid formations and the Birimian greenstone belt along a prominent regional NE-SW trending shear zone, a formation known for its potential to host gold mineralization. Stellar's Zuénoula Gold Project is presently targeting a 22-kilometer-long section of that shear zone, where initial geophysical and geological data suggest a strong correlation between the regional shear zone and the potential for discovery of gold-bearing structures.

Figure 1: Regional Geology Map highlighting

the favorable geological formations at the Zuénoula permit.

Figure 2: Historic air magnetic survey illustrating

the shear zone corridor within the Zuénoula permit.

Satellite Imagery Confirms Artisanal Mining Activities and Prospective Targets

In September 2024, Stellar completed a comprehensive satellite imagery study to refine and prioritize prospective areas within the permit. RADARSAT-1 data was used to create an enhanced lineament map, and Landsat imagery was leveraged to delineate lithological boundaries. The analysis revealed a concentration of artisanal mining activities that aligns with high density of lineaments, reinforcing the prospectivity of the identified gold mineralized targets.

Figure 3: Satellite imagery showing the identified artisanal mining activities overlain with lineament density data.



Click Image To View Full Size

Community Engagement and Initial Field Visits

Stellar's in-country team is currently conducting its first site visit, meeting with local communities from the four primary settlements within the Zuénoula permit area. Discussions were also held with the Director of Mines for the Bouaflé region and Zuénoula's governing administrative authorities. These interactions are integral to Stellar's commitment to responsible exploration, encouraging open communication, and fostering strong relationships with local stakeholders.

The field will also visit prospective areas identified by the satellite imagery analysis and make preparations for follow-on mapping and soil geochemistry campaign. This groundwork will ensure that exploration activities are conducted efficiently and in alignment with both technical and community considerations.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP1 and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP1.

The Company has its head officed in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration projects are the Company's recently granted, highly prospective 395.8 square kilometer Zuénoula gold exploration permit in Côte d'Ivoire and its advancing 82 square kilometre Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco for which the extension to the earn-in option is currently being negotiated with ONYHM, the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Morocco.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by M. Yassine Belkabir, MScDIC, CEng, MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

