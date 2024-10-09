Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Financing

Vancouver, October 9, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The financing will consist of up to 769,231 units at $1.30, each unit consisting of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of $2.00 for 24 months. The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above $3.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. Finders' fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies may apply to the financing. All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four-month hold. Proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital and for the continuing development of the Company's HPQ silica projects within the global energy transition.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun is focused on the development of industrial materials and technologies that will contribute to meeting the world's clean energy and climate goals. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HMR.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

