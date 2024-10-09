Menü Artikel
Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 Third Quarter Results on November 7, 2024

09.10.2024  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 9, 2024 - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will release its 2024 third quarter results on November 7, 2024, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024, starting at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

RapidConnect URL:

Click here

Live webcast:

Click here

Dial toll free:

1-888-510-2154 or 1-437-900-0527

Conference Call ID:

48142


The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the 'Presentations' page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the conference call. The conference call will be recorded and available until November 15, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-289-819-1450

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-888-660-6345

Pass code:

48142

Archived webcast:

Click here


About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-to-release-2024-third-quarter-results-on-november-7-2024-302272072.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.



For further information: Investor Contact, Emma Murray, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com; Media Contact, Simona Antolak, Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Email: simona.antolak@wheatonpm.com
Mineninfo

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DRBP
CA9628791027
www.wheatonpm.com
Neuste Artikel
