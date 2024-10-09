Mineral Road Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, October 9, 2024 - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "Mineral Road") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of September 16, 2024, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement and has raised $235,000 through the issuance of 3,133,333 common shares at a price of $0.075 per share. All shares issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring February 9, 2025. Proceeds will be used for general working capital.

