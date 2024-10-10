Sendero Resources Reports Final Analytical Results From 2024 Diamond Drilling Campaign at The Peñas Negras Project in The Vicuña District, La Rioja Argentina

VANCOUVER, October 10, 2024 - Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV:SEND) ("Sendero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of the last two diamond drillholes from its maiden drilling program at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña District in La Rioja, Argentina.

Highlights

PNDH007 (La Ollita) intersected porphyritic diorite with pervasive quartz-sericite-chlorite alteration. Hole abandoned at 95 m in-hole depth due to intense fracturing which precluded continuation of drilling. No significant assay results.

PNDH008 (La Ollita) intersected andesite and diorite porphyry with pervasive propylitic and phyllic alteration. Analytical results indicate geochemically anomalous Au and Ag from surface to approximately 20 m in-hole depth, corresponding with argillic alteration. Copper is geochemically anomalous below the contact between argillic alteration and underlying phyllic alteration.

About the Project

The Vicuña is a Miocene metallogenic belt in the southern Cordillera which links the prolific El Indio and the Maricunga Belt. Both porphyry (Cu-Au-Ag-Mo) and epithermal (Cu-Au-Ag) styles of mineralization are known at large scale (>550Kt Cu, 40t Au), including Filo del Sol (Filo Mining, TSE:FIL), Josemaria (Lundin, TSE:LUN), and Los Helados (NGEX, TSE:NGEX), and Caserones (Lundin) in the vicinity.

The Peñas Negras project comprises 120km2 mineral claims in the Vicuña Belt, where previous work has outlined several Cu and Au anomalous showings and prospects. Exploration work by Sendero included airborne magnetics and gamma spectrometer survey, IP/Resistivity, soil geochemistry, geological mapping, which culminated in a 3126 m diamond drilling programme in eight holes testing 3 target areas.

Analytical results from drill holes PNDH001 to PNDH006 have been previously disclosed in press releases 03 April 2024 and 1 May 2024.

La Ollita Prospect: Apparent Magnetic Susceptibility map with drill hole collar locations

PNDH007

Hole No. Easting* Northing* Elevation Declination Inclination Depth PNDH007 2456760 6870031 4086 270? -75? 95m

* Projection Argentina Zone 2 Datum Posgar 94

Hole PNDH007 targeted a NW trending local magnetic anomaly and an interpreted fault zone. Drilling intersected unconsolidated glacial moraine from collar to 38.5m in-hole depth, and highly fractured porphyritic diorite with pervasive quartz-sericite-chlorite alteration and magnetite-pyrite in veinlets and disseminations with minor chalcopyrite mineralization. From 77.8m in-hole depth, drilling encountered fault breccia zone which increased the difficulty of drilling, and the hole was abandoned at 95m in-hole depth.

Analytical results indicate no significant mineralization.

PNDH008

Hole No. Easting* Northing* Elevation Declination Inclination Depth PNDH007 2457473 6869953 4001 090? -75? 88m

* Projection Argentina Zone 2 Datum Posgar 94

Hole PNDH008 was targeted on an isolated strongly magnetic body. Drilling collared directly in bedrock with no overburden, and intersected primarily andesite and diorite porphyry rocks. Strong faulting and brecciation resulted in abandoning the hole at 88m in-hole depth.

Laboratory analysis indicates geochemically anomalous Au and coincident Ag from surface to approximately 20m in-hole depth, which marks the base of the argillic alteration. Below the argillic alteration Cu is geochemically anomalous in the phyllic alteration.

About Sendero Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and several porphyry and epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, is the holder of ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The Company also has an option agreement to earn 80% interest on eight granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2 adjacent to the East of the Peñas Negras Project.

QA/QC Statement

Sendero Resources follows industry standard protocols for drill core sampling, chain of custody, preparation and geochemical analysis. Half-core samples were transported to Alex Stewart's internationally certified (ISO 17025) laboratory facility in Mendoza, Argentina. Samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, riffle split 250g, and pulverised to 85% passing 75microns. Pulp samples used 4 acid digest, and analysed with multi element ICP (ICP-MA 39) and gold with fire assay (Au4-30).

Control samples included blanks, Certified Reference Material (CRM) and quarter core duplicates which were inserted at 10% frequency into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

Steven McMullan, P.Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to Peñas Negras Project contained in this news release. Mr McMullan has reviewed the sampling and QA/QC procedures and results as verification of the data disclosed in this news release. Mr McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

