Group Eleven Welcomes Gatlin Smeijers to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, October 10, 2024 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCBB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gatlin Smeijers has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Smeijers has been nominated by Glencore Canada Corporation (which owns 17.6% of the Company) and will replace Ken Klassen, who has stepped down from the Board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Klassen for his valuable insights and guidance over the past four years.

Bart Jaworski, CEO of Group Eleven, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Gatlin to the team and look forward to working with him to further grow shareholder value. Gatlin is an experienced and well-respected lawyer in the international and Canadian mining industries, with experience not only in regulatory and corporate law, but also in geological engineering."

Mr. Smeijers is a corporate and regulatory lawyer and member in good standing of the Law Society of Ontario. Prior to joining Glencore in 2022, Mr. Smeijers practiced law for 10 years at leading Canadian law firms. Mr. Smeijers holds a Juris Doctor from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geological Engineering from the University of Waterloo, where he currently teaches Engineering Law and Ethics.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCBB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland. Group Eleven announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022. Key intercepts to date include:

3.3m of 12.5% Zn+Pb and 48 g/t Ag (G11-468-01)

10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

6.1m of 11.4% Zn+Pb, 85 g/t Ag (G11-3552-13)

5.6m of 13.1% Zn+Pb, 116 g/t Ag (G11-3552-17)

The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (17.6% interest) and Michael Gentile (17.0%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

