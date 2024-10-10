Geodrill Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, announces that the Company will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, prior to the market open on Monday November 11, 2024. Following the release, management of the Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Q3 2024 Conference Call Information

Date & Time: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll Free (North America) 1-888-664-6392

International 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 45983 Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/pebrO38XNKy



Conference Call Replay Telephone: Toll Free Replay (North America) 1-888-390-0541

International Replay 1-416-764-8677 Entry Code: 45983 #



The conference call replay will be available until November 18, 2024 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. The Company also operates in other African jurisdictions including Egypt, Mali, Senegal and is expanding its geographic presence in the South America countries of Chile and Peru. With the large fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

SOURCE Geodrill Limited