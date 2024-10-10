TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 - Barrick (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London, UK, at 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2024 on October 16, 2024.
Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information October 16, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q3 Results release November 7, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC
Q3 Results live presentation and webinar November 7, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC Go to the webinar
Conference call linked to webinar November 7, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC Register for expedited access US/Canada (toll-free), 1 844 763 8274 UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972 International (toll), +1 647 484 8814
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412-317-0088 (international toll), replay access code 8607451.
The Q3 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.
