Dryden Gold Corp. Announces Upcoming Marketing Calendar

Vancouver, October 10, 2024 - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce its updated 2024-2025 marketing calendar that will be focused on North America and Europe.

2024-2025 MARKETING CALENDAR

October 2024

121 New York | New York, United States| October 21-22 |

Trey Wasser, CEO

Mi3 Quebec Roadshow | Montreal, Quebec City, St. George de Beauce, Canada| October 30-November 1

Trey Wasser, CEO

November 2024

Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention | Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada | November 4-5

Maura Kolb, P. Geo, President

Anna Hicken, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration

121 London | London, United Kingdom | November 14-15

Trey Wasser, CEO

Swiss Mining Institute | Zurich, Switzerland | November 20-21

Trey Wasser, CEO

New Orleans Investment Conference | New Orleans, Louisiana, United States | November 20-23

Maura Kolb, P. Geo, President

January 2025

Metals Investor Forum | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada | January 17-18

Trey Wasser, CEO

Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President

Anna Hicken, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada | January 19-20

AME Roundup |Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada | January 20-23

February 2025

Mines & Money | Miami, Florida, United States | February 20-21, 2025

Trey Wasser, CEO

Maura Kolb, P.Geo., President

March 2025

Metals Investor Forum | Toronto, Ontario, Canada | February 28-March 1

Trey Wasser, CEO

Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President

Anna Hicken, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration

Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") | Toronto, Ontario, Canada | March 2-5

Trey Wasser, CEO

Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President

Anna Hicken, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration

April 2025

Capital Event | Scottsdale, Arizona, United States | April 11-13

Trey Wasser, CEO

Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President

May 2025

Metals Investor Forum | Vancouver, British Columbia | May 9-10

June 2025

THE Mining Investment Event of the North | Quebec City, Canada | June 3-5

Please reach out to ir@drydengold.com with any questions

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQB ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

