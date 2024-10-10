Goldshore Set For Discovery-Focused Winter Exploration Program

Discovery focused geochemical and geophysical program aims to define drill targets along 23 kms of prospective structural corridors that have not been systematically explored.

Vancouver, October 10, 2024 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's discovery-focused exploration plans directed towards defining robust drill targets along 23 kilometers of prospective structural corridors in the area of the Moss Deposit (Figures 1 and 2). The focus area has not seen systematic exploration due to extensive till and muskeg cover over the prospective and recessive structures that are similar in nature to the majority of the 3.6 kilometer length of the Moss Deposit (95% of which is under cover). This coming winter, the Company plans to conduct systematic top of bedrock sampling and ground based induced polarization geophysical surveys over prospective shear zone corridors with the intent of defining targets to be drilled in the winter season of 2025 - 2026.

Figure 1: Focus area for ground geophysics across mineralized structural corridors.

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Goldshore commented, "We are excited to tackle the blue sky exploration potential of the Moss area through the first systematic exploration program across a series of known gold bearing structures. This program will be a critical step in the growth profile of the Moss Gold Project, as the Company looks to realize its ultimate ounce potential by defining robust drill targets that we plan to have drill ready in 2025."

Outline of Exploration Program:

The geochemical program plans to utilize a light sonic drill rig to sample the top of bedrock over the prospective structural corridors on 50 to 100 meter centers and along 400 to 800 meter spaced lines to define areas of gold mineralization. Grid line sampling has been augmented by bedrock grab sampling over ridges to ensure full sample coverage. The Company's exploration approach utilizes the comprehensive Moss Deposit drilling dataset as a case study whereby, analyzing the top sample of drill holes on 400 meter spaced lines clearly outlines the deposit footprint at grades greater than 0.1g/t gold (Figure 2). The program will consist of up to 200 drill holes along the Moss Deposit extensions as well as the 12 kilometer long Kawa Trend to define zones of gold mineralization.

Figure 2: Bedrock geochemical sampling plan over the Moss Deposit.

The geophysical program will consist of a 40-line-kilometer pole-dipole IP survey over the Moss Deposit and a 235-line-kilometer gradient array survey with selected IP pole-dipole lines planned across the 23 kilometers of prospective structural corridors. This approach will allow the Company to obtain the resistivity and chargeability signatures of the Moss Deposit, which has never been subject to modern ground based geophysical surveys, and to look for similar geophysical responses within the prospective structural corridors. The Moss Deposit will be covered by both gradient array and pole-dipole surveys to ensure data continuity with the historical pole-dipole surveys conducted by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. in 2017; whereas, the gradient array IP data will allow for a comparative analysis of the effectively unexplored 12 kilometer long Kawa Trend located to the south of the Moss Deposit.

Collectively, the geochemical and geophysical surveys will provide the first comprehensive exploration dataset to generate drill targets focused on new discoveries across the Moss District. Such a dataset had not been previously possible given the unconsolidated history of the current claim package and the significant proportion of bedrock concealed by glacial till and muskeg representing approximately 70% of Goldshore's focus area (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Focus Area - High-priority structural corridors surrounding the Moss Deposit.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), dated March 20, 2024 and prepared by Apex Geoscience Ltd., has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for fast track through this development cycle.

