O3 Mining Engages Marketing and Market-Making Firms

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") announces that it has entered into certain agreements for marketing consulting, promotional or market-making services, as more particularly described below.

Spark Agreement

The Corporation has entered into a marketing consulting services agreement (the "Spark Agreement") with Spark Newswire Inc. ("Spark") pursuant to which, among other things, Spark is to provide certain promotional services to the Corporation in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities (the "Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")

Spark's engagement is for an initial term of three months and will commence in October 10, 2024 (the "Initial Term"). Following the Initial Term, the Spark Agreement will automatically renew in two-month increments until cancelled in accordance with its terms. During the Initial Term, the Corporation shall provide Spark with an active monthly budget of US$100,000. Following the Initial Term, the Corporation may elect to continue with an active monthly budget or switch to a maintenance monthly budget of US$50,000 that provides for reduced services. The initial payment will be provided as a deposit and subsequent amounts are thereafter payable following receipt of monthly invoices.

Spark, which operates out of Vancouver, British Columbia, provides consulting and capital market advisory services to public companies. Through Spark's engagement, the Corporation hopes to increase investor engagement and create more awareness for the Corporation.

ITG Agreement

The Corporation has also entered into a market making services agreement (the "ITG Agreement") with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") pursuant to which, among other things, ITG has agreed to provide certain market-making services in accordance with the Policy. Namely, ITG has been engaged to act as a liaison to the Corporation by providing information to the Corporation regarding trading patterns of their securities and contribute to market liquidity, depth and efficiency by connecting buyers and sellers of the securities of the Corporation.

ITG engagement will begin on October 10, 2024 and continue for an initial term of one month (the "ITG Initial Term") and renew for subsequent one month terms (each an "Additional Term") until terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the ITG Agreement.

In consideration for providing its services, ITG is to be paid, by the Corporation, a monthly fee of $7,000 for the ITG Initial Term and each Additional Term.

ITG, which operates out of Toronto, Ontario is a Dealer Member, as defined by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization. By engaging ITG, the Corporation hopes to ensure continued liquidity and market depth for its common shares listed on the Exchange.

Streetwise Agreement

The Corporation has also entered into an agreement (the "Streetwise Agreement" and together with the Spark Agreement and the ITG Agreement, the "Agreements") with Streetwise Reports ("Streetwise" and, together with Spark and ITG, the "Service Providers") whereby, Streetwise is to create and host a "Company Profile Page" on Streetwise's platform, which will include materials related to the Corporation. The services provided by Streetwise under the Streetwise Agreement are not considered to be Investor Relations Activities, promotional or market-making activities (each as defined in the Policy).

The services under the Streetwise Agreement will begin on October 15, 2024 and continue for a term of three months. The Corporation will pay Streetwise US$17,000 for the full three-month term.

The Corporation anticipates that the services under the Streetwise Agreement will provide potential and existing investors with better access to the latest news and public material about the Corporation and there will be an increase in awareness of the Corporation.

There are no performance factors in the Agreements and no Service Provider will receive common shares or options as compensation for each respective Agreement. Further, each of the Service Providers is an unrelated and unaffiliated entity in respect of the Corporation and, at the time of the Agreement, no Service Provider nor any of their respective principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (111,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance including in respect of the potential for increased investor engagement and awareness for the Corporation (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

