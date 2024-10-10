Millbank Mining Corp. Announces Proposed Name Change to Primary Hydrogen Corp. and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, October 10, 2024 - Millbank Mining Corp. (TSXV: MILL) (the "Company"), announces today that it will be seeking the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to change its name from Millbank Mining Corp. to Primary Hydrogen Corp. (the "Name Change") and to change its stock symbol from "MILL" to "HDRO" to be more reflective of the proposed name. There is no change of business associated or being effected with respect of the proposed Name Change.

The Company is obtaining a new CUSIP and ISIN number for the Name Change. The effective date of the Name Change and the new CUSIP and ISIN number will be disclosed in a subsequent news release. With respect of a name change, shares normally commence trading under the new name at the opening of trading two or three trading days after the filing of documents by the Company confirming the name change. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Name Change is subject to regulatory approval, and the board of directors may, at its discretion, determine not to implement the Name Change.

The Company also announces that Mr. Jasdeep Dhaliwal has submitted his resignation as a director to pursue other endeavors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Dhaliwal for his service as a director and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Millbank Mining Corp.: Millbank Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company currently focused on its Arthur Lake Copper project in British Columbia and Blakelock hydrogen project in Ontario.

