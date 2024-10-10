Big Red Mining Corp. Issues Restricted Share Units (RSU's) and Stock Options

Vancouver, October 10, 2024 - Big Red Mining Corp. (CSE: RED) (FSE: K8J) (the "Company" or "Big Red") announces that is will be issuing 2,200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.15 and 1,500,000 restricted share units ("RSU's) to certain consultants, officers and directors of the Company. The Company also announces that it has cancelled its previously announced private placement on September 3, 2024.

About Big Red Mining Corp.

Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 131 claims totaling 6,500 Acres (26 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.

