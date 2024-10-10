West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces BC Government Mining Permit Work Plan Timelines

Calgary, October 10, 2024 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has received its most updated written work plan timelines (link to the timelines) from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "EMLI") regarding the Company's mineral extraction project (the "Project") pertaining to the Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Mine (the "RRIMM") permit process. While the EMLI indicated that these dates could be subject to adjustments, the Company is optimistic that the process is on track for a potential permit issuance by early December, 2024.

The Company remains committed to addressing any further requests or comments promptly stemming from the review by the British Columbia Mine Development Review Committee (the "MDRC") of its latest RRIMM amended permit submission. West High Yield continues to work closely with the Project stakeholders and regulatory authorities to ensure that the process proceeds efficiently.

The Company provides this as a reminder that the revised Project does not trigger the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Act Reviewable Project Regulations and therefore does not require an environmental assessment prior to obtaining permits for the construction and operation of the RRIMM. Permits are anticipated to be received following the completion of the MDRC process as outlined in the Company's news release dated August 29, 2024.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Rick Walker, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company Geologist is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

