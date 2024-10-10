Bullet Exploration Applies for Extension to Term of Warrants

Vancouver, October 10, 2024 - Bullet Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMMO) ("Bullet" or the "Company") announces that it has made application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the term of an aggregate of 19,200,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") due to expire on October 24, 2024. The Warrants were issued in connection with a private placement of units that closed on October 24, 2023, and are currently exercisable at $0.15 per common share. Under the proposed amendment to the Warrants, the Company proposes to extend the expiry date for an additional two years to October 24, 2026, with all other terms of the Warrants remaining the same. The proposed extension to the term of the Warrants remains subject to approval by the Exchange.

Bullet also announces that, on October 8, 2024, it received an exercise of common share purchase warrants resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 2,190,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share for gross proceeds of $164,250.

About Bullet Exploration Inc.

Bullet Exploration Inc. is a TSX Venture-listed company focused on high-potential gold and silver projects in the Southwest United States. The flagship Jefferson North Gold-Silver project in Nevada, near major producers like Kinross's Round Mountain, spans 1,068 hectares and 132 claims, offering significant exploration potential. Bullet also holds the Copper Canyon Property in British Columbia, targeting a copper-gold porphyry deposit. With a tight capital structure and a long-term vision for growth, Bullet is committed to advancing its projects and creating lasting shareholder value.

