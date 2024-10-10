Canada Carbon Issues Equity to Alternative Resource Capital

Toronto, Oct. 10, 2024 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Canada Carbon") (TSX-V:CCB) (FF:U7N1) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its engagement letter dated August 22, 2024, with Alternative Resource Capital, a trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP , an arm's length consultant (the "Consultant"), the Company has issued the Consultant an aggregate of 2,237,750 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.02 per share. The Common Shares were issued in satisfaction of a portion of the annual fee owed to the Consultant as consideration for the provision of corporate-finance advisory services.

All Common Shares issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable TSXV policies and Canadian securities laws.

CANADA CARBON INC.

"Ellerton Castor"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (905) 407-1212

