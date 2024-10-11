Troubadour Resources Appoints Industry Leader James Walker to Advisory Board

Vancouver - Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR", "Troubadour" or the "Company") (TSXV:TR) (OTC:TROUF) (WKN:A3DBDE) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Walker to its Advisory Board, effective immediately. Mr. Walker is the Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. ("NANO Nuclear", NASDAQ:NNE), a leading innovator in the clean energy space, with a current market capitalization of over US$500 million.

Mr. Walker brings a wealth of experience to Troubadour, with over 15 years of expertise in engineering project management across diverse sectors including nuclear energy, mining, and construction. He has a proven track record of success in leading and growing companies, particularly in the resource sector. Notably, Mr. Walker played a key role in acquiring and redeveloping the only fluorspar mine in the United States, demonstrating his deep understanding of the complexities and challenges inherent in junior mining operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome James to our Advisory Board," said Chris Huggins, CEO of Troubadour Resources Inc. "His extensive knowledge of the mining industry, coupled with his experience in capital markets and project financing, will be invaluable as we advance our exploration and development projects look to expand our shareholder base in the United States. James's expertise in nuclear energy also provides a unique perspective on the growing need for critical minerals essential to the clean energy transition."

Mr. Walker's leadership at NANO Nuclear, a company focused on providing clean and reliable energy solutions, aligns with Troubadour's commitment to responsible resource development. His access to US capital markets and investor networks is expected to open up significant opportunities for Troubadour as it seeks to expand its operations and attract strategic partnerships.

His role on the Advisory Board will include providing counsel on business strategy, capital markets, and corporate governance. His engagement reflects Troubadour's commitment to building a world-class advisory team to support its growth and development objectives.

"I am excited to join the Advisory Board of Troubadour Resources," commented James Walker. "The Company's portfolio of high-quality mineral projects, combined with its strong management team, positions it for success in a rapidly evolving market. I look forward to contributing my expertise and network to support Troubadour's growth and development."

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTCPK Exchange under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol A3DBDE.

Troubadour's flagship project is the Senneville Gold-Copper Project. Comprised of 219 mineral claims totalling over 120 km2, the Senneville Project is located within the prolific Val d'Or Mining Camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces Inferred).

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Chris Huggins

CEO and Director

For more information, please call Chris Huggins at (604) 968-4844 or email chris@troubadourresources.com

