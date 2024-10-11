Zonte Extends Copper Mineralization Along Strike and to Depth at the K6 Target, On Its Cross Hills Copper Project.

Halifax - TSXV: ZON Zonte Metals is pleased to provide an update on the K6 drilling program at its Cross Hills Copper Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Terry Christopher, President and CEO comments; "Drilling at the K6 target continues to intersect copper mineralization, extending it along strike and depth. The mineralization remains open in several directions. Notably, mineralization at depth is broadening, with copper intersected in the previously discovered unit and the underlying adjacent unit. Along one N-S section, drilling has successfully traced mineralization over 170 meters, where it remains open at depth. The Company is planning a series of drill holes, which will include aggressive step-outs along strike and depth, as it continues to target potential higher-grade mineralization at the K6 target. The continued success at K6 highlights the value of the Company's integrated dataset, developed over the past six years. Based on these results, additional exploration programs are being implemented across multiple targets, most of which will be drill-ready upon completion, pending results. An update on these activities will be provided shortly."

A total of five drill holes, totalling 1,491 meters, were completed in the summer 2024 drill program and are hereafter designated by the CH24-0X number series. The program was designed to test extensions along strike and at depth from the previous drilling conducted in late 2023 (see results from February 28, 2023), as well as to explore several untested data signatures. Table 1 below contains the assay highlights from this phase with Figure 1 showing the drill hole plan map.

Mineralization remains open along strike to the northeast and at depth. To the northeast, drill hole CH23-01, drilled in late 2023, may have been collared too far south of the potential copper extension identified in CH24-01, possibly missing the target zone. It is currently unclear whether mineralization extends to the west, however, noted drill core alteration in holes CH24-04 and CH24-05 suggest further testing is needed, either stepping out to the north or at greater depth.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Drill hole plan map with copper grades.

Figure 2 below is a cross section illustrating drill holes CH24-02 and CH23-06, 02, 03, and 05. CH24-02 was collared to test the depth extension from previous holes and successfully extended mineralization by approximately 60 meters deeper. Mineralization along this section has now been traced for over 170 meters.

Compared to results from the 2023 drill program, three significant changes in mineralization have been observed in the summer 2024 drill results:

The copper mineralization is now predominantly very finely disseminated throughout the mineralized zones, as opposed to a mix of fracture-controlled and disseminated mineralization. The copper mineralization consists of a mix of chalcocite and bornite, whereas most of the 2023 drill holes contained mainly chalcocite. Mineralization is now observed in two adjacent units, as opposed to a single unit.

Table 1. Drill hole assay data from the K6 drilling.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Copper (%) CH24-01 203 214.5 11.5 0.22 incl 205 214 9.0 0.27 incl 210.5 214 3.5 0.44 CH24-02 199.6 218.83 19.23 0.10 incl 213.95 218.4 4.45 0.17 incl 199.6 202 2.4 0.19 and 236.61 237.1 0.49 0.49 CH24-03 202.53 202.9 0.37 0.13 CH24-05 33 41 8.0 0.15 and 138.06 143 4.94 0.17

*Note. The true width of the tabled intervals is currently unknown.

Figure 3 below is the cross-section for CH24-01 and 03. CH24-01 was positioned to test the possible strike extension of mineralization intersected in CH23-05 and was located on similar geophysical and geochemical signatures that DH23-05 tested. Mineralization in CH24-01, intermittent in nature, was observed over 50m, between 193 to 243m. The single best mineralization interval, noted in the assay table shows 0.22% Cu over 11.5m, including 0.44% Cu over 3.5m. Mineralization in this drill hole exhibits similar characteristics noted for CH24-02 including increasing bornite with depth, increasing disseminated versus fracture-controlled mineralization and present in two units. The cross section also illustrates a possible increasing grade with depth, which will be tested in the upcoming drill program.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Cross section through CH24-02 and CH23-06, 02, 03 and 05

Table 2. Drill collar summary table for the K6 drill holes.

Drill Hole East North Depth Azimuth dip CH24-01 668269 5292577 304 155 -63 CH24-02 668234 5292534 328 164 -72 CH24-03 668286 5292532 238 155 -65 CH24-04 668072 5292460 359 145 -65 CH24-05 668072 5292460 262 0 -90



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Cross-section CH24-01 - 03.

Additional information on the project can be found at the following link https://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hills-copper-property

