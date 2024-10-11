Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

Vancouver, October 11, 2024 - Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ; OTCQB: HZLIF; FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announced today the resignation of independent director Bala Pratap Reddy Udumala from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Bala Pratap Reddy Udumala joined the Company in August of 2019 and has been a valuable member of the Board of Director. "On behalf of the Board and management, we would like to thank Pratap for his valuable contribution as a director of the Company and throughout his subsequent tenure. We wish him the best with his future endeavours," expressed Kal Malhi, CEO of the Company.

The Board will begin a search for a new Independent Director and will notify the market when a replacement has been interviewed and selected.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include the Lucky Mica Project, which is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA and the Patriota Lithium Project, located along the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, in Brazil and the district scale AC/DC Lithium Project and Snake Lithium Project, both located in James Bay, Quebec.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf Of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 604-805-4602 Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

