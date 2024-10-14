NexGen Mining Announces the Resignations of Marc J. Andrews and Kim Neal

NexGen Mining Inc. (OTCPK:NXGM) (the "Company"), today announces that Marc J. Andrews has resigned as President/CEO, Director, and Kim Neal has resigned as VP Finance, Secretary effective October 14, 2024.

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language, such as the words "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," or "scheduled to," or other similar words, or the negative of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable or similar language, or by discussion of strategy or intentions. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

