Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, October 14, 2024 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML, FRA: Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement on September 23, 2024, is now fully allocated.

The offering was met with robust demand, including strong lead orders from management, the board of directors, existing institutions and high net-worth individuals, further demonstrating confidence in the Company's vision and strategic direction.

In addition to the support from existing stakeholders, Heritage is excited to welcome new institutional support, including a significant investment from Altitude Capital, further strengthening the Company's shareholder base and advancing its exploration and development goals.

Michael Wekerle, Managing Director of Altitude Capital, commented, "Heritage Mining's portfolio in Northwestern Ontario holds exceptional geological potential, and this financing reflects the confidence we have in the team and their ability to unlock significant mineral value. With the strong backing of key stakeholders and new institutional support, Heritage is well-positioned to capitalize on its upcoming exploration programs."

Peter Schloo, President, CEO, and Director of Heritage Mining, added, "We are thrilled to announce that the private placement has been fully allocated, with substantial participation from management, board members, and our loyal investors. We are particularly excited to welcome new institutional partners like Altitude Capital, whose involvement underscores the strength of our projects and our future potential. The commitment of our team and supporters enables us to continue our exploration work and pursue the discovery of high-grade gold, silver, and copper in our Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay projects."

The funds raised from this private placement will be used for exploration activities and general working capital, positioning the Company to continue executing its business strategy.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

