G Mining Ventures Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Oko West Gold Project in Guyana

BROSSARD, Oct. 15, 2024 - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) today announced that the Corporation has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report for GMIN's 100% owned Oko West gold project in Guyana, with an effective date of September 4, 2024 (the "Report"). Report results were previously announced in GMIN's news release dated September 9, 2024.

G Mining Services Inc. was responsible for the overall Report and PEA coordination, property description and location, accessibility, history, mineral processing and metallurgical testing, mineral resource estimation, mining methods, recovery methods, project infrastructures, operating costs, capex, economic analysis and project execution plan.

The Qualified Persons ("QPs"), as defined under NI 43-101, are Paul Murphy, P. Eng. having overall responsibility for the Report including capital and operating costs; Neil Lincoln, P. Eng. having responsibility for metallurgy, recovery methods and process plant operating costs; Christian Beaulieu, MSc, P. Geo, of Minéralis Consulting Services is responsible for property description, geology, drilling, sampling and the mineral resource estimate; Alexandre Burelle, P. Eng. is responsible for the mining method and capital and operating costs related to the mine and the economic analysis; and Derek Chubb, P. Eng., of ERM Consultants Canada Ltd., is responsible for the environment and permitting aspects.

The Report is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on GMIN's website (www.gmin.gold).

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("TZ") in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold.

